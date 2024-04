Julian Christopher Medina-Montgomery was arrested in Hopkins County for Theft of Property valued at More than $30,000 but less than $150.000. He was also booked into the Hopkins County jail on two other unspecified felony charges. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

Rodney Edward Petrea, Sr was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Violation of his Parole. He’s being held in the county jail without bond.