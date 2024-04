The Lamar County 4-H Big Bass Tournament is on Saturday, April 13, at Pat Mayse Lake. The cost is $50 per person or $250 per team. Registration for the tournament ends at Brannon’s Bass Shop on Friday, April 12. On Saturday, fishing starts at 6:00 am, and the weigh-in will be between noon and 3:00 pm. Contact Lamar County Extension Office (903)737-2443 for more information.