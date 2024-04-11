Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Hopkins County arrested Marquay Tawon Brown on Wednesday. They charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and two counts of Theft of a Firearm. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Russell Wayne Petry in Hopkins County on a warrant for violating his probation of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Russell Lynn Stracener for Revocation of his Bond for Possession of More than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. At the last report, there was no new bond, and he remained in the county jail.

