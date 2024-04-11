Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested Marquay Tawon Brown on Wednesday. They charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and two counts of Theft of a Firearm. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Deputies arrested Russell Wayne Petry in Hopkins County on a warrant for violating his probation of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Russell Lynn Stracener for Revocation of his Bond for Possession of More than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. At the last report, there was no new bond, and he remained in the county jail.