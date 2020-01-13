" /> Lamar County Commissioners Court Discussing 2nd Amendment Resolution Today – EastTexasRadio.com
Lamar County Commissioners Court Discussing 2nd Amendment Resolution Today

8 hours ago

The Lamar County Commissioners Court will meet this morning and will go into executive session to consider a prospective business to the county. The court will consider a proposal by Precinct 1 Commissioner Lawrence Malone, that would make the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary county.” If there are a lot of people in court for the 2nd Amendment Resolution, the hearing will be held in the county courtroom. Last month, Red River County commissioners designated their county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

