Taxes, Hotel Safe Zones On Tap For Paris City Council

12 hours ago

The Paris City Council will meet this evening at 5:00 at the city hall. The council will consider the issuance and sale of the City Combination Tax and Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation; discuss report from Police Chief Hundley about creation of a safe zone at local hotels and consider increases in seniority pay for the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief and adjourn into executive session to consider an incentive package for a business identified as “Project Shovel.” TAZ

