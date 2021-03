The Lamar County Commissioners Court will meet at 9 am this morning. The court expected to take up the issuance of $4.5 million in certificates of obligation to fund equipment and materials for county roads. Commissioners will go into executive session to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Lamar County Treasurer Nicki Bridgers. Commissioners are expected to act on a request by the Paris Downtown Association to hold a Clydesdale Petting Zoo on April 17 in the courthouse parking lot.