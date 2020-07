Lamar County COVID-19 Update 07.13.20

On Monday, 7/13/2020, Lamar County received notification of an additional eight COVID-19 cases.

They are a two-week-old female, a 24-year-old female, a 33-year-old female, a 48-year-old female, a 50-year-old male, a 51-year-old female, a 52-year-old female, and a 63-year-old male.

Age and gender of the 13 positives from yesterday’s report are a 24-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, a 35-year-old female, a 35-year-old female, a 36-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, a 41-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, a 79-year-old female, and an 81-year-old female.

Lamar County has 418 confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven travel-related and 411 community spread. As of Monday, 269 positives have recovered, and there are 135 active COVID-19 cases with 14 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop this highly contagious virus.

Age 0-9: 2 males 3 females

Age 10-19: 7 males 13 females

Age 20-29: 36 males 55 females

Age 30-39: 31 males 47 females

Age 40-49: 14 males 38 females

Age 50-59: 34 males 38 females

Age 60-69: 25 males 28 females

Age 70-79: 10 males 22 females

Age 80 +: 7 males 8 females