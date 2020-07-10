Lamar County COVID – 19 Update 07.10.20

Lamar County has been notified of an additional 15 COVID-19 cases:

An 8 year old female, a 17 year old male, 18 year old female, a 22 year old female, a 24 year old female, a 30 year old female, 31 year old female, a 44 year old female, a 44 year old female, a 49 year old female, a 55 year old male, 55 year old male, 61 year old male, 69 year old female, and a 72 year old female.

Lamar County has 392 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

7 are travel related and 385 community spread.

As of today, 246 positives have recovered.

As of today, there are 132 active COVID-19 cases.

14 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:

Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.

Age 0-9: 2 males 2 females

Age 10-19: 7 males 12 females

Age 20-29: 33 males 53 females

Age 30-39: 29 males 41 females

Age 40-49: 13 males 37 females

Age 50-59: 33 males 35 females

Age 60-69: 24 males 27 females

Age 70-79: 10 males 21 females

Age 80 +: 7 males 7 females