Lions Athletics Launch “Varsity L Club”

Lion Athletics Launches “Varsity L Club” – The Association for Former Lion Student-Athletes

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce and Lion Athletics are proud to announce the launch of our Association of Former Student-Athletes under the name “Varsity L Club.” The organization will recognize former Lions across all of our current and past sports and spirit members, former coaches/administrators, and athletic training students. The first goal of the newly formed “Varsity L Club” is a campaign to gain reliable contact information for all 4,500 living former Lions. The official website and contact information update form can is at LionAthletics.com/VarsityLClub.

“Our Lion family is growing in numbers and engagement opportunities for our former student-athletes, but our true vision is continuing to share our story and growing our family by re-engaging all former Lions,” said Director of Athletics Tim McMurray. “Whether they are updating their contact information, looking for a former teammate, or making a gift, we want our former athletes to stay connected and understand the impact they have made for our current programs.”

Over the next several weeks, and throughout the fall semester, our Lion Champions Fund team will be reaching out to all former Lions via email, phone, social media, etc. They will reconnect and ensure we have reliable contact information for all of our Lion family! If you are a part of the Lion athletics family, please share this information within your circles to track down all of our Lion family.

“While we have made great strides in staying connected with our former Lion student-athletes, cheer team, dance members, athletic trainers, etc. There is still much work to be done in re-engaging many from our Lion family,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director for Championship Resources Taylor Phelps. “Our hope is that by establishing this organization, our former Lion student-athletes will have a special home, which is unique to them and will help stay connected with their former teammates and connect them to our current student-athletes as well. I would urge all former Lions to participate, share, and help us reach all Lions everywhere.”

In addition to staying connected, those who make a Lion Champions Fund annual donation or the $30 Varsity L Club Annual Donation will receive the benefits & privileges below. If you already make a yearly Lion Champions Fund contribution THANK YOU, and there is no need to make an additional $30 donation, we only ask that you update your contact information.

Exclusive Varsity L Club Benefits & Privileges

Car decal (Unique L Club Design)

Varsity L Club Annual Update and Thank You Letter

Lion Athletics Hall of Fame Voting Privileges

Monthly program newsletter from the head coach of your sport

Recognition on the Lion Athletics website

Current Student-Athlete Handwritten Letter

If you are a former Lion student-athlete, spirit squad member, coach, athletic trainer, or administrator, please follow the following link for all information LionAthletics.com/VarsityLClub or contact Taylor Phelps at taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu or Alex Shillow at alex.shillow@tamuc.edu.