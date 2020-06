Lamar County COVID Update 06.25.20

Thursday 06.25.20, Lamar County has been notified of an additional 6 COVID-19 cases: 25 year old female, 27 year old male, 37 year old male, 40 year old female, 62 year old male and a 67 year old male.

13 Total COVID-19 related deaths- 9 deaths are associated with Paris Healthcare Center , 1 death associated with Stillhouse and 3 deaths are unrelated.

Lamar County has 244 confirmed COVID-19 cases.