Over the last reporting period, the Paris Lamar County Health District shows no fatalities and only two active cases of COVID-19. There were no positive PCR, four positive Antigen, and two positive Antibody tests.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since the DSHS started tracking numbers in April of 2020. According to the latest figures, hospitals across the state had 957 COVID patients, down from a high of 13,371 on January 20.