Lamar County Investigators Arrest Three On Multiple Felony Charges

On January 26th, 2024, The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle theft in the Blossom area. A Jeep Wrangler had been reported stolen by its owner. A Facebook post was created with the picture of the stolen Jeep. A short time later, an individual located the reported stolen Jeep on FM 410 in Red River County. The individual followed the stolen Jeep while on the phone with law enforcement as the stolen Jeep turned down a county road in Red River county. The driver of a Dodge Ram, which was found later to have been stolen from Red River county, approached the rear of the caller’s vehicle and started ramming the caller’s vehicle. Deputies with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Red River County Sheriff’s Office along with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the area and located both stolen vehicles just south of Detroit on a county road. Both the Jeep and Dodge Ram had been set on fire and were burning when law enforcement arrived.

After an extensive investigation, Detectives with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives with the Red River County Sheriff’s Office and Detectives with the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force were able to apprehend the suspects responsible for the theft, arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle) that occurred as a result of the vehicle thefts.

Deputies located Shaseton Unruh of Detroit, 25, and placed him under arrest on January 29, 2024 for two charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. One of these charges originated in Lamar County ($7500 bond) and one charge in Red River county ($5000 bond). Unruh was also charged with three counts of motion to adjudicate guilt theft of property >$2500 < $30,000 (no bond) and one count of motion to adjudicate guilt criminal mischief >$2500 < $30,000 (no bond). Mallic Woodall of Deport, 46, was placed under arrest on February 6, 2024 for two charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. One of these charges originated in Lamar county ($7500) and one charge in Red River county ($5000 bond).

Jerred Lowrey of Deport, 23, was placed under arrest on February 7, 2024, for five charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle) originating from Red River county (no bond) and two charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity originating from Red River county (no bond).

All arrested parties remain in custody in the Lamar County Jail.

Sheriff Cass said “I appreciate the hard work and the cooperation that we have between agencies in Lamar County, Red River county, the North East Texas Auto Theft Task force and the Texas Department of Public Safety. With this cooperation and the hard work of the agencies involved, these three individuals were arrested. I want to commend all involved for the great job done taking these criminals off our streets and keeping our counties safe.”