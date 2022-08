By a unanimous vote, Lamar County Commissioners approved a $27.2 million combined budget for the general and road and bridge funds. They set the proposed tax rate at 34.48 cents per $100 valuation. That’s the highest tax rate the court could establish without voter approval. During the hearing, commissioners added $106,000 to the budget to fund a mental health deputy, a part-time janitorial position, and salary increases for some district court employees.