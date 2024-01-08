ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Lamar County Sheriff’s Bookings

 

Jack Anderson Jefferson was arrested by Lamar County Deputies for Theft of Property with 2 or more prior convictions. Bond was set at $100,000. He was also charged with another theft, but no bond was set. He was also charged on a Dallas warrant for no driver’s license.

Meaudda Jackson was arrested by Lamar County deputies for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility, with bond set at $25,000. Jackson was also charged with Theft under $2500 with 2 or more priors and Prohibited substance in a Correctional facility. No bond was set on that charge.

