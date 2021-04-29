Last Week Of Covid Shots At Love Civic Center

This will be the last week of COVID vaccinations at the Love Civic Center because demand is dropping. The Paris- Lamar County Health District reports that about 1500 people are needing their second doses and 800 people have signed up to receive their first doses. Many of those signed up for their first doses have not confirmed that they still want them. The District will be giving the Moderna 2-dose version, but also has a large number of the Johnson and Johnson single dose shots available. There have been no adverse reactions reported to the Paris-Lamar County Health District from the doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine it administered.