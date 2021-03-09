Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Prohibit Social Media From “Censoring” Texans

Senate Bill 12 by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, would prohibit social media companies from blocking, banning, or demonetizing Texans for what they post on social media and provide an avenue for users to sue these companies in court. Hughes calls it “censorship” of conservative viewpoints by social media companies. His bill allows users who social media companies have blocked to sue the companies for renewed access to the platform and their attorney’s fees. Meanwhile, Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.