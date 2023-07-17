Less Rain, More Steam

North and Central Texas



Stifling and dangerous heat returns early this week as an upper high re-strengthens overhead. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 9:00 pm Tuesday for the southern and western parts of the area, including the DFW and Waco/Temple/Killeen Metro areas. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 9:00 pm Tuesday for northern and eastern parts. Lastly, an Ozone Action Day is in effect for DFW and surrounding areas due to poor air quality from elevated ozone levels. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, stay hydrated with water, and take frequent breaks in the shaded, or better yet, a vehicle, building, or home cooled by air conditioning. These are good practices to avoid heat-related illnesses.



Heat highlights are in effect early this week as triple-digit heat returns to North and Central Texas. An upper high-pressure dome will shift back east and strengthen over the area through midweek. It will result in temperatures ranging between 95-100 degrees in the northeast zones to between 103 and 110 degrees elsewhere. Where humidity is higher across the eastern half of the area, heat index values will range between 105 and 113 degrees. Lastly, the dry, very hot, and sometimes breezy conditions will elevate to critical fire weather conditions across the western half of the region (shaded area). Remember to use your heat rules to avoid heat-related illnesses!



Keep your loved ones safe during the summer heat by practicing good heat safety routines. These include drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, spending time in an air-conditioned building and the shade, and never leaving people or pets in a closed car. You can find more about heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

Heat Advisory Until 9:00 pm Tuesday

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE…Red River Valley into far eastern North and Central

Texas.

* WHEN…Until 9:00 pm Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work. If heat overcomes anyone, move them to a cool and shady location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire Four-State region through 8:00 pm Tuesday when heat index values look to peak in the 105 to 110-degree range. Stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors!



Sweltering and humid conditions will continue today, with high temperatures ranging from the mid and upper 90s to lower 100s across the region. Mix in the humidity, and heat indices will range from 105-109 degrees. Therefore, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Four-State region.



Some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, mainly north of I-30 and east of I-49. Otherwise, expect hot and humid conditions across the region.

Today and Tonight

The existing Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8:00 pm Tuesday. Afternoon heat index values should range between 105 to 109 degrees.

Tuesday through Sunday

Upper-level ridging sets in by Monday, with extended heat headlines likely into next weekend. Most regions will reach at least Heat Advisory criteria, with Excessive Heat warnings possible. Thunderstorm chances will also return into next weekend as upper-level ridging begins to break down.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.