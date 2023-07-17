Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 17)

Hakeem Crittenden

Saturday morning, officers worked a Vehicle Burglary in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. Several officers proceeded to the scene, and an officer in an unmarked vehicle observed the arrested suspect, Hakeem Crittenden wandering around the parking lot. A victim advised other officers that Crittenden had entered her vehicle and stolen cigarettes and other property. The officer also observed Crittenden tampering with a forklift behind the location. Officers stopped Crittenden, who possessed property from the victim’s vehicle, medication not prescribed, and marijuana. They charged him with Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Possession of Marijuana.

Michael Jonathon Lacheney

Friday morning at 11:42, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of NE 29th. Dispatch informed them that the suspect, Michael Jonathon Lacheney, had fled the scene on foot, and they located him in the 300-block of N. Collegiate. Officers at the initial scene found that Lacheney had assaulted a family member and had multiple convictions for assaulting his family. He was arrested and charged with the Assault of a Family Member Felony.

Lovie Williams

Friday morning at 9:00, another disturbance was in the 700-block of Bonham St. They arrested Lovie Williams, who initially claimed her boyfriend had assaulted her. Police determined she was the aggressor with a knife and charged her with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

A victim reported fraud Friday morning at 10:03. The woman had mailed a check from a public mailbox in the 200-block of SE 6th to pay a vehicle loan. Someone had taken the amount and changed it to a higher sum. The suspect changed the check’s payee information and deposited the money into another bank account.

There was an Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Friday afternoon at 1:41. It occurred in the 800 block of Ashby St. The victim reported that a known suspect attempted to run her over, and they could not locate the suspect.

Officers received a report of There was a Residential Burglary and Aggravated Assault in the 10-block of NW 23rd St. The victim reported that an estranged girlfriend forced entry into the residence, cut them with a knife, choked them, and stole 300.00 cash Saturday morning at 1:16. EMS transported the victim to PRMC and police could not locate the suspect.

On Sunday at 1:47 am, officers responded to PRMC about a shooting in the 600 block of 7th NW. Officers spoke with the shooter and the victim, who reported the incident as an accident. The gun was reportedly being moved from one location to another when it discharged and struck the victim in the back. The victim was brought to PRMC by the shooter. They transported the victim to the DFW metroplex. The incident is under investigation.

Officers made 32 traffic stops, arrested 14 adults, and answered 331 calls for service ending Sunday (Jul 16).