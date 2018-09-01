Lindale Man Arrested For Evading

Troopers arrested Derrick Markeith Francis, 27, of Lindale, after he evaded during a traffic stop. Francis, driving a 1998 Chevrolet passenger car, attempted to evade Troopers southbound on FM-14 from Wood County when he stopped just south of FM-2015 in Smith County and fled on foot. Troopers were able to locate Francis and took him into custody. He was transported to the Wood County Jail.

No further information at this time.

Jean M. Dark

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Highway Patrol

Staff Sergeant, Media, and Communications