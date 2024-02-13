Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Lindale Man Guilty Of Fatal Hit and Run

A Lindale man indicted in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman on a scooter pleaded guilty Monday in Smith County. They had charged 25-year-old Ryan Joshua Pruitt with an accident involving death and tampering with evidence. The victim, 37-year-old Esperanza Hope Guillen of Lindale, was thrown onto the hood of Prutt’s car after he came around a slight left curve on the wrong side of the road. Pruitt and his co-defendant then destroyed and concealed evidence, including a license plate, clothing, and blood. To date, they have not sentenced Pruitt.

