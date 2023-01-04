Local Bounti Breaks Ground At New High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture Facility In Mt Pleasant To Support Growing Demand

Currently operating the largest national distribution footprint in the industry, future operations in Texas signal Local Bounti’s commitment to reduce food miles throughout the United States

HAMILTON, Montana, January 4, 2023 – Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS), a leading U.S. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company committed to growing local and distributing nationally with the most extensive distribution footprint in the industry, today announced construction begins today on a new state-of-the-art indoor facility in Mount Pleasant. To kick off construction, State and local leaders will join Local Bounti for a groundbreaking ceremony at the facility scheduled for 9:15 am on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Following the groundbreaking, the company will begin constructing a six-acre facility, leveraging Local Bounti’s proprietary Stack & Flow Technology™ to grow and sell its indoor-grown line of packaged leafy greens. Varieties include spring mix, butter lettuce, romaine crisp, green leaf, and other blends. The facility expects to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Mount Pleasant is thrilled to welcome Local Bounti to the region,” said Nathan Tafoya, Executive Director of the Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation. “With its innovative and proprietary controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) approach, Local Bounti adds a much-desired agri-tech ingredient to Mount Pleasant’s rich history in food production. We’ve already begun integrating workforce training and partnership conversations with our college’s Ag program. As Local Bounti’s chosen Texas location for an investment, and multiple planned phases, Mount Pleasant looks forward to growing with Local Bounti for many years.”

The addition of the new facility in northeast Texas expects to fortify Local Bounti’s distribution in markets across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. Further, they designed the facility to provide additional capacity to meet existing demand from Local Bounti’s direct relationships with blue-chip retailers and distributors throughout the region.

“Local Bounti is excited to call Mount Pleasant home to our latest facility in a rapidly expanding national footprint. Future local operations will help us answer existing customer demand within the Lone Star State and adjacent markets,” said Craig Hurlbert, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Local Bounti.

The facility’s construction phase will begin immediately and expects to generate approximately 50 direct jobs in Mount Pleasant. Once the facility is operational in the fourth quarter of 2023, Local Bounti hopes to create about 200 direct and indirect jobs throughout Titus County.

Local Bounti is building one of the largest networks of high-tech CEA facilities in the U.S. with the ability to grow sustainable, fresh produce year-round, providing consumers with extended shelf life versus traditional farming methods.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL, LOCL WS) is changing how food is grown and delivered to kitchen tables by utilizing patent-pending Stack & Flow Technology™ to locally grow a variety of fresh, delicious, and sustainable products 365 days a year and distribute nationally with the most extensive distribution footprint in the controlled environment agriculture industry.

The company operates advanced indoor facilities with its two brands: Local Bounti® and Pete’s®, reducing the food miles required to ship to consumers across the United States. Our team is delivering on Local Bounti’s promise to increase product shelf life, reduce waste, conserve water, address food scarcity in local communities, and lower GHG emissions. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or eatpetes.com, or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.