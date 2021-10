The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Posse participates in the National Drug TakeBack Program Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the District Court Parking Lot on Rosemont Street in Sulphur Springs. The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. They are not accepting liquids, syringes, and illegal drugs, but the DEA accepts vaping devices and cartridges if you remove the batteries.