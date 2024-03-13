Major Music, Entertainment Venue Proposed For McKinney

The City of McKinney has reached a preliminary agreement with Notes Live for the development of a 20,000-seat open-air amphitheater located on 46 acres at the northeast corner of U.S. 75 and S.H. 121. This project, called the Sunset Amphitheater, represents a potential investment in the community of over $220 million. Over the first ten years, they estimate it will bring over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs to the community and an economic impact of roughly $3 billion to the area. Bringing this world-class venue to McKinney was a joint effort by the city, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, and the McKinney Community Development Corporation.

The Sunset Amphitheater will serve as the flagship music venue for Notes Live and represents the largest venue among its locations. They are designing the venue to host major touring artists, focusing on creating an exceptional fan experience through upscale hospitality, crystal-clear sound quality, and spectacular outdoor views. The amphitheater will include over 250 luxury fire pit suites, a reserved seating area, and a landscaped grass berm, all under an iconic roof structure. The project construction will begin in late 2024, and Notes Live anticipates the project will be complete for the 2026 touring season.

For information on Notes Live or investment opportunities, please visit SunsetTexas.com.

https://www.mckinneytexas.org/764/Sunset-Amphitheater