Hogs for Dogs is back at South Main Iron on Saturday, March 23, from 1:00 am until 4:00 pm. There’ll be Live Music, Burgers, a Silent Auction, and a Hot Dog Eating Contest! Sign up for the Hot Dog Eating contest through the Hogs for Dogs Facebook page. Come hungry and see if you can win the $250 cash prize! All of it benefits the Lamar County Humane Association and the Paris Animal Shelter.