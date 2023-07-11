Major Property Tax Cut Deal Worked Out In Austin

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan say they have reached a deal on property tax legislation. Highlights of the bill include : Over $12 billion will be spent on reducing the school property tax rate for all homeowners and business properties; Every homeowner who homesteads their home will get a $100,000 homestead exemption; Non-homesteaded properties, valued at $5 million and under, including residential and commercial properties, will receive a 20% circuit breaker on appraised values as a 3-year pilot project; Legislation will also include savings on the franchise tax for small businesses and create newly elected positions on local appraisal boards.