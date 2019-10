Major SCU Drug Bust In Sulphur Springs

THE SULPHUR SPRINGS SPECIAL CRIMES UNIT HAS CONCLUDED AN APPROX (2) MONTH LONG INVESTIGATION INTO THE SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE FROM APPROX (6) DIFFERENT DEFENDANT’S.

THE MAJORITY OF THE METHAMPHETAMINE DELIVERY CASES ORIGINATED AT THE FERRARI INN LOCATED AT 1495 E. INDUSTRIAL DR. SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX 75482.

DURING THESE UNDERCOVER BUY’S SCU INVESTIGATORS SEIZED APPROX 41.3 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE ON TWELVE {12) SEPARATE UNDERCOVER BUYS.

SCU INVESTIGATORS SECURED FELONY ARREST WARRANTS AND PREPARED THE SULPHUR SPRINGS/HOPKINS COUNTY SWAT TEAM, HOPKINS COUNTY DEPUTIES, AND SULPHUR SPRINGS PATROL OFFICERS TO ASSIST IN THE FELONY DRUG RAID.

ON 10-22-2019 IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS THE SWAT TEAM AND ASSISTJNG OFFICERS EXECUTED THE RAID AND ARRESTED 5 OF THE 6 DEFENDANTS FOR MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND A FEW NEW CHARGES FOR POSSESSION IN WHICH NARCOTICS WERE LOCATED DURING THE ARREST.

LT. Mark ESTES# 304

DEFENDANT’S:

DANTE LAMAR CROSBY- MAN DEL CS PG1>=1G<4G DFZ “F2” 7 GRAMS

MAN DEL CS PG1>=1G<4G DFZ “F2” 3.2 GRAMS

MAN DEL CS PG1>=1G<4G “F2” 2 GRAMS

POSS CS PG1<1G DFZ “F3” (COCAINE) 0.2 GRAMS

Kandaris Crosby

KANDARIS ANTOINE CROSBY- MAN DEL CS PG1>=4G<200G DFZ “F1” 8 GRAMS

MAN DEL CS PG1>=1G<4G “F2” 2.1 GRAMS

POSS CS PG1<1G “SJF” 0.1 GRAMS

Dustin Wren

DUSTIN WREN – MAN DEL CS PG1>=4G<200G DFZ “F1” 8 GRAMS

MAN DEL CS PG1>=1G<4G DFZ “F2” 4.1 GRAMS

MAN DEL CS PG1<1G DFZ “F3” 1 GRAM

Casey Tucker

CASEY TUCKER- MAN DEL CS PG1>=1G<4G “F2” 8 GRAMS

MAN DEL CS PG1>=1G<4G “F2” 3.4 GRAMS

MARTIN MCQUEEN- MAN DEL CS PG1>=1G<4G “F2” 1 GRAM

MELISSA HAMILTON – MAN DEL CS PG1<1G DFZ “F3” 1 GRAM

April Martin