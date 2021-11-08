Man Remodels Bathrooms And Then Jail Cell

Landon Paul Shearer

You probably are aware of Sulphur Springs’ glass bathrooms on the square at Celebration Plaza. Landon Paul Shearer, 27, of Sulphur Springs, decided to add ventilation by breaking the glass. Unfortunately, he was in jail for the deed last Friday morning when he decided he didn’t like the protective cell padding. As a result, he did about $10,000 in renovation damage. Shearer remains in jail on a $100,000 bond set on the first criminal mischief charge and a $15,000 bond on the new criminal mischief charge for damaging a protective jail cell.