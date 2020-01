The ongoing debate between Northeast Texas and North Texas over the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir continues after a meeting this week in Sulphur Springs. Subcommittee members for Region C of Dallas-Fort Worth and Region D of Northeast Texas were unwilling to resolve their differences about the proposed lake, which would be along the Sulphur River in Franklin, Titus, and Red River counties. The debate focuses on water needs for the Metroplex, and the way of life in Northeast Texas