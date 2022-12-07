Mass Exodus By Texas Methodists

The mass exodus in Texas of Methodist significantly exacerbates ongoing issues for the United Methodist Church (UMC): Since 2019, when UMC delegates approved initial disaffiliation plans, more than 1,300 of the UMC’s 30,500 American churches have voted to leave, and the denomination is bracing for massive spending cuts, and 30-year budget lows, according to the denomination’s news service earlier report. The churches disaffiliating with UMC do not condone the practice of homosexuality and consider the method incompatible with the Christian doctrine.