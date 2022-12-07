Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Roper & White
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header

Mass Exodus By Texas Methodists

The mass exodus in Texas of Methodist significantly exacerbates ongoing issues for the United Methodist Church (UMC): Since 2019, when UMC delegates approved initial disaffiliation plans, more than 1,300 of the UMC’s 30,500 American churches have voted to leave, and the denomination is bracing for massive spending cuts, and 30-year budget lows, according to the denomination’s news service earlier report. The churches disaffiliating with UMC do not condone the practice of homosexuality and consider the method incompatible with the Christian doctrine.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     