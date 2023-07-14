Mathews Auto Group Pays It Forward to the Staff and Volunteers at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce

Mathews Auto Group made a surprise visit right before a Chamber Ambassadors meeting and Paid It Forward to the staff and volunteers of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce with Gasoline cards, from Homers Quick Stop, in the amount of $100.00 each. We salute you for the above and beyond efforts that you put in for our community daily. From the 903 Concert series to the upcoming Tour ‘de Paris bike rally and all the special events the Chamber conducts throughout the year, the Chamber volunteers and staff put in countless hours to make Paris and Lamar County a GREAT place to live and work. Mathews Auto Group is proud to be a Lamar County Chamber of Commerce member and thanks you once again for all you do!