City of Paris: Pipe Repair Complete

July 14, 2023

Crews worked into the night on Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday, (July 12-13, 2023), to successfully repair the leak on the 30-inch supply line that provides treated water from Water Treatment Plant to customers throughout the City and Lamar County. Because of the location and nature of the leak, a specialty contractor was called in to install a hydrostop upstream of the leak to prevent water from back flowing into the area to be able to access the affected area and make the necessary repairs to the 58-year-old section of pipe.

At one point, it was believed both the 30-inch and 33-inch were leaking, however, once crews were able to excavate and remove water from the large hole where the pipes are buried, it was discovered the 30- inch line was the only pipe leaking.

With the 30-inch supply line successfully stopped and free of flowing water, crews were able to excavate around and under affected area of the pipe and make preparation to install a large clamp over the pipe to repair the damaged area and eliminate the leak five days after the project began.

Throughout the repair process, treated water continued to be pushed to ground and elevated storage tanks throughout the City by the supply line, which is a 33-inch pipe. Between City staff making the necessary adjustments in the production and flow processes, and the help of our citizens, commercial businesses and industrial partners doing their part to conserve water and eliminating non-essential water use, the City’s water service was not interrupted.

The quality of the water produced by the water treatment plant did not diminish. City staff worked hard to maintain sufficient water levels and successfully eliminated the need for any boil water notices being issued, which was a primary objective.

With the repairs successfully completed, both supply lines are once again moving treated water from the Water Treatment Plant to the homes, businesses and industry in the City and County and the plant is operating at capacity.

The request to conserve water by eliminating all non-essential water use is no longer in place and everyone may return to “normal” water usage.

We thank you once again for your patience, understanding and help while these emergency repairs were made.