A former Collin County daycare worker has been indicted on eight counts of child abuse. Reportedly, 44-year-old Jessica Joy Wiese, of McKinney, was arrested after the mother of a two-month-old boy became concerned about bruises to the boy’s chest and leg. She was told it was a birthmark or a rough diaper change, but after the child was taken to the hospital, it was found that he had eight broken ribs and a broken femur.