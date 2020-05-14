Memorial for Fallen Officers in Paris Tomorrow Evening

A memorial service remembering those officers killed in the line of duty will be held in Paris on Friday at 6:30. It will take place in front of the Eiffel Tower on the grounds of the Love Civic Center. A static display of vehicles from law enforcement agencies in Lamar County will be set around the memorial wreath. Due to social distancing guidelines, those in attendance should remain in their vehicle on the parking lot and tune to 90.7 FM from which the prayer, remarks and reading of the fallen is to be broadcast.