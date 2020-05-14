Texas is Receiving Allotment of Powerful COVID-19 Drug – But is it Enough?

Texas is receiving a shipment of a drug used to treat people with severe symptoms of COVID-19. But experts say the state’s allotment is nowhere near enough. Texas is receiving 30 cases of Remdesivir, which helps covid-19 patients with their breathing. 15 hospitals in the state are getting the drug. Stephen love with the DFW hospital council says the state’s allotment is identical to that of Rhode Island, and it’s only enough to treat 120 patients. The Department of Health and Human Services sends the drug to the states; and the states then, in turn, distribute it to hospitals.