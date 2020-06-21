Missing Panola County Man

My name is Morin McMillian. My grandfather Joe Roy McMillian has been missing from Panola County since May 21, 2020. They discontinued the Silver Alert because of no new leads. His truck’s last possible sight was from Goodrich Food Mart surveillance cameras headed 59S on 5/21/20 at approximately 5:48 pm. We have not been able to locate him or the truck on surveillance cameras after that. He has Diabetes. We are asking for the public’s help to try and help us find our grandfather. We were wondering if it would be possible to get this information on the radio. We are hoping someone saw him or his truck, or if anyone has a dash cams from that day headed 59S, it could lead us to some clues in finding him. Thank you for your time and consideration.

-Morin McMillian

832-472-7581