Monday Night Storm Damage

As violent, severe storms roared through North Texas Monday, major damage was reported. Jacksboro High School and Middle School took a direct hit from a tornado at about 4pm. There were no injuries to students or staff. Numerous trees were knocked down and major damage was reported to houses. A tornado reported near Bowie in Montague County destroyed multiple structures including homes. A gas plant was reportedly heavily damaged. More damage was reported in Grayson and Cooke counties.

Tornado Warnings went up from Tyler to Avenger after 10:15 Monday night. Gilmer’s firefighters and first responder worked house damage with injuries on Azalea Rd off TX 154 between Gilmer and Quitman. Golf ball size hail was reported at 726 and US 271 by a storm spotter from Longview at 10:55. Property damage also occurred east of Gilmer on FM 1649 near Williams Rd. The Linden area reported wind damage to trees and utility poles.