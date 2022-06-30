Young Title Company Header
Monthly First Responders Breakfast In Paris

First Cristian Church, Paris TExas
The monthly First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church in Paris is this Saturday July 2nd.  Serving time is 8 am-9am with Paris Coffee Company Coffee, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon,Sausage,Hash Browns, Gravy, Biscuits, Orange Juice and Milk. Gifts for all First Responders and guess the number of Pinto Beans in a jar for $50.00 door prize.
