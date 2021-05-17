More Coronavirus Aid Urged For India

Pressure is mounting on the State Department to speed up the donation of COVID vaccines abroad. Texas congressman Mike McCaul argues that the longer we wait to help out India, the more we are giving away ground to China and Russia. COVID cases in India doubled in the last month, and it’s overwhelming the nation’s health care system. Congressman McCaul is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He says India supported the United States last year, giving us protective gear when the Chinese hoarded it.