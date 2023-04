Collin County College’s Plano campus was among several Texas schools and other facilities were hit by what police said were hoax active shooter calls Thursday morning. Dozens of Plano police officers responded to the 911 call and after a sweep of the campus gave the all clear. Other colleges receiving hoax threats Thursday morning include Texas Wesleyan University, TCU, Baylor , Tyler Junior College, UT-Health in Jacksonville and Texas A&M’s medical campus in Bryan.