More Money For SNAP Benefits

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing approximately $246 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP food benefits for the month of May as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and Human Services received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Recipients will also continue to receive a 15-percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021.