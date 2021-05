The number of people who are eligible for the Covid vaccine may soon be expanding. Children as young as 12 may soon be eligible for the shot made by Pfizer. Baylor infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says it’s important to ramp up vaccinations as these covid variants take hold. He says parents should not be worried about giving their kids the shot. The side effects in younger adolescents were similar to older teens. The FDA is expected to make the authorization next week.