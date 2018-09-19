More Than Half Of Workplace Tasks Will Be Done By Machines By 2025

A new report from organizers of the Davos forum projects that more than half of all work tasks will be carried out by machines by 2025, just seven years away. The World Economic Forum also predicts some 75 million jobs will be lost worldwide by 2022, but also says that 133 million new jobs will be created. The WEF said that challenges for employers will be reskilling workers, enabling people to work remotely, and building safety nets for workers. But the Forum had an optimistic view overall of the changes coming from technology, saying, “Despite bringing widespread disruption, the advent of machine, robots, and algorithm could actually have a positive impact on human employment.”