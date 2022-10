Former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas

The mother of a man fatally shot by a former Wolfe City Police Officer in October 2020 has filed a civil suit in Federal District Court in Dallas. The lawsuit names former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas and the City of Wolfe City as the defendants. Lucas was recently found not guilty of murder in the death of Jonathan Price. Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, filed the lawsuit. John J. Coyle of Philadelphia is her attorney.