MPHS – Sports

Pictured (L to R) Jacob Baker, MPHS Golf Coach Benny Blaser, and Matthew Peterson

Tiger golfers advance to the UIL State tournament .

Two Mount Pleasant High School Tiger team members played in the Regional tournament at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club on April 19 and 20. Both have advanced to the 5A State tournament in May.

MPHS senior, Matthew Peterson, finished in 3rd place with a two-day total of 150, with freshman Jacob Baker tied for 6th with a 154, advancing both to State. In addition, They chose Peterson and Baker for the All-Region golf team.

“This is the first time I’ve had two golfers on the same team make it to the state tournament,” said MPHS Golf Coach Benny Blaser. “It’s hard enough to get one golfer there, but two is an incredible achievement for Matthew and Jacob. I’m a very proud coach knowing that two of the best golfers in the State of Texas play here at Mt Pleasant!”

The 5A UIL State golf tournament will be played at White Wing Golf Course in Georgetown on May 22 and 23.