MPISD – MPJH Theatre Presents, “The Wizard of Oz”

Dorothy (Madison Zepeda, left) tells Aunt Em (Summer Murrillo, center) and Uncle Henry (Jose Jimenez, right) about meeting Miss Gulch on her walk home

Zeke, a.k.a. The Cowardly Lion (Joey Dunn, left), tells Dorothy (Madison Zepeda) to have courage when she talks to Miss Gulch

Dorothy (Madison Zepeda) gazes into the Professor’s, a.k.a. The Wizard (Kevin Mendoza) crystal ball

Dorothy (Madison Zepeda, left) is welcomed to Munchkin Land by (L to R) Ensemble member (Danika Beckham), Leader of the Winkie Guards (Emma Sanders) and Glinda the Good Witch (Gracie Martinez)

Dorothy (Madison Zepeda) meets The Scarecrow (Dawson Hernandez)

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS and MPJH Theatre to present The Wizard of Oz

The Mount Pleasant High School and Junior High School theatre programs announce their first productions of the season, The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition, by L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg.

Join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches, both good and bad, Munchkins, talking trees, and winged monkeys. But most importantly, she befriends three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a Lion with no “nerve.”

Their journey to happiness and self–awareness is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding, and hope in a world filled with beauty and ugliness.

The cast includes Madison Zepeda (HS) Kelsie Shelton (JH) as Dorothy, Summer Murillo (HS) Baylee Bean (JH) as Aunt Em, Jose Jimenez (HS) Jayson Carrillo (JH) as Uncle Henry/Doorman, Dawson Hernandez (HS) Nicholas Gonzalez (JH) as Hunk/Scarecrow, Joey Dunn (HS) Camden Plowman (JH) as Zeke/Lion, Sunni Anderson (HS) Gavin Hays (JH) as Hickory/Tinman, Sadera Lampard (HS) Manny Almiedasasi (JH) as Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch, Kevin Mendoza (HS) Grace Berry (JH) as Professor Marvel/Wizard, Gracie Martinez (HS) Ella Rosewell (JH) as Glinda, Addy McQueen (HS) as Nikko, Emma Sanders (HS) Yoseline Nava (JH) as Leader of the Winkie Guards, Noah Campbell and Silas Futrell as Featured Monkeys, Ensemble/Chorus members Peyton Robinson, Danika Beckham, Makayla Mather, Allison Mendoza, Roger McKay, Hannah Carr, Calvin Lee, and Jayanna Townlin-Crow, and Dancers Stella Arzate, Marley Broach, Maria Castillo De La Torre, Evie Dominguez, Blakely Garrett, Lynndsie Phan, Angela Ramirez Moreno, Valerie Rodarte, Gracie Rodriguez, and Aileen Sorto. The Crew includes Stage Managers Sara Guerrero, Evie Dominguez, and Evelyn Whisenhunt, Wyatt Adkins (JH) on sound, Enrique Hernandez (HS), Caylee Middleton (JH) on lights, set managers Raul Torres and Tristan Trejo, Props Mistress Kynlei Bryson (JH), with costumes and make-up by Yorely Rodriguez, Charisma Dickerson, Alexandra Santos (JH), and Colt Covey.

All performances are in the Mount Pleasant High School auditorium. The high school cast will perform on Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 8, with both performances at 7:00 pm. The Junior High actors perform on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 9, with both performances at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available at the door, cash or check only, and are $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for students, and $3.00 for kids under 12. MPHS Theatre is under the direction of Jordan Chambers, and Crystal Francis directs MPJH Theatre.