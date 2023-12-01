Texas Lottery Cautions Gifting To Children

TEXAS LOTTERY URGES CAUTION IN GIFTING TICKETS TO CHILDREN

The agency joins lotteries and community organizations worldwide in the 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign.

AUSTIN – During the holiday season, lottery products stand out as a popular gift choice, but the Texas Lottery emphasizes the importance of not gifting them to children. Marking its 15th year of participating in the Gift Responsibly Campaign, annually organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University, the Texas Lottery is committed to this year’s campaign as a Level 3 participant. During the campaign, the agency collaborates with lotteries and community organizations globally to raise awareness about the risks associated with giving lottery tickets to children.

“We are proud to support the Gift Responsibly Campaign at the highest level of participation, echoing our commitment to our social responsibility of encouraging responsible play and lottery gifting while providing resources for problem gambling,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Since its inception, the Texas Lottery has consistently prioritized responsible selling and promoting lottery products while making it clear that we do not intend our games for children and buyers must be 18 years or older to purchase a game.”

Research from NCPG and McGill University stresses that early exposure to gambling during childhood increases the likelihood of developing a gambling problem later in life. Lottery products, often given by a parent or other adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks, are a common source of childhood gambling exposure.

“We cannot understate the potential long-term risks associated with underage gambling exposure,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. “I commend each Gift Responsibly Campaign participant for their commitment to raising awareness about the risks of youth gambling. Now, more than ever, we must insist that lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

Throughout the holiday season, the Texas Lottery intensifies its efforts to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling. Multimedia messages are prominently displayed at retail locations, on social media platforms, in the Texas Lottery® App, on its website, and through retailer and employee education messages.

Certified for its Responsible Gambling program by NCPG and the World Lottery Association, the Texas Lottery integrates responsible gambling in its year-round marketing efforts and promotional materials. We reinforce responsible play; the messaging consistently reminds consumers that one must be 18 years or older to purchase a lottery ticket. More than 20,000 lottery retailers across the state are also trained and reminded not to sell lottery tickets to anyone under 18. We instruct retailers not to redeem prizes for minors. Information on how to find help for problem gambling is available on the Texas Lottery’s scratch and draw game tickets, website, social media, and at Texas Lottery® retail locations.

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $38 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $83.8 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $32.1 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs, including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since we launched the first veterans-themed scratch-ticket game in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $224 million to programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players, including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games.