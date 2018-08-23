MPISD – News

P.E. Wallace 5th Grade Reading Challenge



Fifth-grade reading teachers Karen Sisk and Leslie Amerson document the books they have read so far.

The fifth-grade reading teachers at P.E. Wallace Middle School have issued a challenge to all of their students: read at least thirty books by the end of the year. In the challenge, students must choose books on or above their reading level and from poetry, realistic fiction, historical fiction, fantasy, science fiction, traditional literature, informational, biographies, and autobiographies. Those categories make up twenty-four of the thirty books. Students can choose any book for the other six. The teachers themselves are participating in the challenge as well.

Fifth-grade teacher Leslie Amerson said, “Our goal with this challenge is simply to get kids to read. Also, for those that do read already, our hope is that by giving them the required genres, they will find interests in other areas they once thought they didn’t like. We want all of our students to be successful, fluent readers and we hope by challenging them to read 30 books, it will encourage them in the future to read more than they currently do.”