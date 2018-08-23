Two Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Captured

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that two Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders were recently captured. Joseph Michael Gore, 32, (pictured below) was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 21 in Marble Falls, and Raul Alejandro Martinez, 46, (pictured top) was arrested Monday, Aug. 20 in San Antonio.

Gore is in custody after being apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, at a location in Marble Falls. Gore had been wanted since February 2018 when he absconded from his last known address in Big Lake (Reagan County). Gore’s criminal history includes a 2013 conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child and a 2014 conviction for sexual assault of a child. The arrest was the result of a tip, and a reward of up to $3,000 will be paid. For more information, see his captured bulletin.

Martinez was apprehended by the San Antonio Police Department at a residence in San Antonio. Martinez had been wanted since June 2018 when he absconded from his last known address in Laredo. A total of seven felony warrants had been issued since June 2018 for Martinez’s arrest by the Laredo Police Department, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and DPS Special Agents. For more information, see his captured bulletin.

So far in 2018, DPS and other agencies have arrested 23 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 13 sex offenders and nine gang members, and $31,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.