MPISD – News

Photo – MPHS Journalism student, Faith Logan

L to R: Rossy Banegas, Sashi Poudel, Leslie Lara, Taylor Hubbs, Madison Grundy

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Student Council selects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School Student Council has selected its officers for the 2020-2021 school year: President Leslie Lara, Vice-President Sashi Poudel, Secretary Taylor Hubbs, Treasurer Rossy Banegas, and Special Projects Chairperson Madison Grundy.

The MPHS Student Council operates several community service projects during the year, including recycling at the high school and Red Ribbon Week to promote drug awareness. The Mount Pleasant High School Student Council advisor is Amanda Pinckard.