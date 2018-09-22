MPISD – News

MPHS Homecoming Court

Front Row L to R:

Kayla Brown, Lucy Benalonzo, Rebecca Yox, Nikki Emory, Bailey Sisk, Leslie Villalva, Kyeondria Ellison, and Monica Martinez

Back Row L to R:

Jorge Banda, Diego Molina, Dorian Glinton, Tyrese Milton, and Jose Liera

The members of the 2018 MPHS Homecoming Court have been announced. Homecoming Queen nominees are Kyeondria Ellison, Nikki Emory, Bailey Sisk, Leslie Villalva, and Rebecca Yox. Nominees for Homecoming King include Jorge Banda, Dorian Glinton, Jose Liera, Tyrese Milton, and Diego Molina. The Homecoming King and Queen will be announced during Pregame at the MPHS Tigers vs. Whitehouse game Friday Night. Pregame begins at 7:00 pm.

This year’s Football Sweethearts are Monica Martinez (freshmen), Lucy Benalonzo (JV) and Kayla Brown (Varsity). The Sweethearts are selected by members of the respective football teams. They will be presented during Friday night’s pregame festivities.